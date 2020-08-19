Several cats killed, multiple injured after being shot by BB gun in Tampa neighborhood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cats are under attack in a Tampa neighborhood.

Editor’s note: Video and photos in this story are graphic.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, multiple stray cats have either died or seriously injured after being shot with a BB gun in a West La Salle Street neighborhood.

“We are receiving calls, have folks reporting that cats are being hit with BB gun pellets,” said Maria Matlack with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. “There are a few that are being spotted just sunbathing laying around and they have these bullet wounds on them.”

Matlack estimates in the last week, seven have been shot, three of which were fatally wounded.

Matlack tells WFLA the latest casualty of the animal abuse was 3-month-old kitten, Flower.

“One of them did come into our care and unfortunately she has passed away due to one of the bullet wounds piercing through her body and then her body becoming infected,” Matlack said. “She was completely sepsis. It was completely horrible to see.”





Hillsborough County Animal Control is now investigating and the person responsible could face felony animal cruelty charges. In the meantime, the Human Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“You’re essentially out there hurting harmless animals that can’t speak up or do anything for themselves,” Matlack said. “They’re completely innocent. You’re harming them for amusement. And that’s completely scary because who knows what else these people or person is capable of.”

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay asks that if you see a wounded animal or have any information about the recent shootings, please call Animal Control immediately at 813-744-5660.