SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There are a select number of high school athletes who get to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. This afternoon, seven Sioux City East players got to carry out that dream towards the same school, putting pen to paper for their National Letters of Intent to Morningside University.

First to take the table was senior third baseman/utility talent Alexys Jones, inking her future with Morningside softball. The Black Raider is coming off an impressive junior campaign, sporting a .326 batting average off 41 hits and 31 RBI’s. Jones says the coaching staff were the driving forces behind her decision, creating a full circle moment for the future Mustang who grew up attending games, and now will be playing in them the next four springs.

“I’m actually so excited,” Sioux City East senior third baseman/utility Alexys Jones said. “I’ve been growing up with Jess (Jones-Sitzmann) at SYA and her watching me playing all the way. We’ve always went to the Morningside games and to now finally play for them, it’s super special. I know all the hard work has finally shown and I’m so excited to play for another four years.”

Moments after, six Black Raiders took their pens to all sign their National Letters of Intent to Morningside football, including Blake Hogancamp, Cale Pittenger, Brecken Schossow, Dalyn Tope, and Class 5A’s top connection in Cole Ritchie and Kelynn Jacobsen. Due to good conversations with coaches and the championship caliber of the program, all of the guys said it was a no-brainer of a decision. All of whom are excited for the opportunity to continue the Mustangs’ dominance.

“It’s awesome, it’s always been home,” Sioux City East senior quarterback Cole Ritchie said. “I’ve been to a bunch of Morningside games as a kid as well so being around the environment I already know the atmosphere and everything. It’s already felt like home so it’s just nice to commit there.”

“It excites me a lot and I’ve already talked to their offensive coordinator on how he plans to use me,” Sioux City East senior wide receiver Kelynn Jacobsen said. “I’ll get to do that with Cole too, so that’ll be awesome.”