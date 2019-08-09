Settlement reached following collapse of Sioux Falls building

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (KCAU) – A settlement of $4 million regarding the collapse of a Sioux Falls building that killed a construction worker has been reached.

The deal brings an end to most legal battles following the 2016 Copper Lounge building collapse.

According to court documents, Hultgren Construction will pay $2 million, Legacy Developments will pay $1 million, and the other million will come from property insurance.

The money will be split between several parties, including the family of a person who was trapped in the debris, and an employee of Hultgren who died in the collapse.

