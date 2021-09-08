September 8th 5 AM: Feeling like September

A cool start to the morning with Siouxland seeing temperatures fall close to the 50° mark for the overnight lows. Clear skies through the evening helped us cool down that much and will continue through the daytime as we’ll have lots of sunshine. The highs in the area will be in the mid to upper 70’s, along with similar northwest winds up to 15 mph as we saw yesterday. Wind gusts could get up to 30 mph for the second day in a row.