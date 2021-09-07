September 7th 5 AM: Cloudier and cooler weather

Good morning Siouxland. We’re gonna have a cold front that passes through the area leading to a cloudier start to the day. That’s only for the morning hours, with clearer skies as that front continues east after the mid morning. Stronger winds in the area as well as they shift to be from the northwest and range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Cooler weather for the area thanks the front passing through with highs in the 70’s.