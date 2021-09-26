September 26 – PM: Warm week ahead, starts with temps in the 80s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Right now, temperatures are in the mid 80s to low 90s. Southern winds are flowing at speeds above 10 mph with some gusts reported up to 20 mph. There has been lots of sunshine today. As a ridge sets up in the jetstream, we will see continued warm weather and clear skies for the area. Throughout the evening, clear skies will help us cool down into the 50s with winds abating and becoming northern.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures similar to those of today. Thanks to a shift to more southerly winds, we will see temperatures rise considerably in the area next week.

