SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three years after he beat and shot a man and started his body on fire, Lamont Walker was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Lamont Walker’s sentencing hearing got underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Walker recently pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped several charges including murder, kidnapping and rape.

The case dates back to November of 2020. That’s when a Minnehaha County Deputy noticed a fire in a ditch just outside of Brandon.

Saivaughn Calstrom

That’s where they found 22-year-old Saivaughn Calstrom’s body.

