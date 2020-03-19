Senate passes COVID-19 relief package

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A multi-billion dollar relief package is now heading to President Trump’s desk after the U.S. Senate approved the measure earlier Wednesday.

The money will be used to help Americans who are financially struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bill will ensure free COVID-19 testing, bolster unemployment insurance, and increase spending on health insurance for low-income individuals.

South Dakota Senator John Thune said this isn’t a bailout but a way to help struggling people and businesses.

“The economy can’t recover if you don’t, people can’t get places. And there are a number of obvious things that we are trying to do to address the concerns and needs that small businesses have,” Thune said.

The relief bill will inject billions into the economy.

The money is aimed at protecting Americans from financial fallout.