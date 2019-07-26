Sen. Grassley coming to Siouxland for town halls

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Sen. Chuck Grassley will be in Siouxland in a couple of weeks to hold two town halls.

The Iowa senator will be in Sac County on the morning of August 5 and in Cherokee County midday on August 6. He is holding the town halls as part of his annual 99 county meetings. The town meetings are open to the public

This will be Grassley’s 39th year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“Representative government is a two-way street. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent. I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans,” Grassley said.

Details about where and when the meetings will be can be found below:

Sac County Town Meeting

Monday, August 5, 2019

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Early City Hall

107 Main St.

Early, Iowa

Cherokee County Town Meeting

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Aurelia Community Center

235 Main St.

Aurelia, Iowa