Sen. Bernies Sanders hosts town hall Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Senator Bernie Sanders spread his message on how the Green New Deal could impact Iowans.

Sanders took to the stage Sunday afternoon at the Prarie Winds Event Center in Orange City.

During his Green Jobs Town Hall, Sanders spoke on issues such as climate change, healthcare and wages to a packed house of supporters.

“I disagree with Donald Trump on everything. On the issue of climate change, this issue goes beyond the future or Iowa or Vermont or America. It goes to what will be happening in the entire world,” said Sanders.

Sanders also held a town hall in Charles City, Iowa Sunday night and will head to Des Moines on Monday.