SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sutherland man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the semi he was driving was rolled over Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s office at approximately 4:25 p.m., a Peterbilt semi-tractor stopped for a school bus at the intersection of Dove Avenue and 410th Street just north of Sioux Center, however, the trailer did not stop.

Law enforcement alleges that the trailer entered the ditch on the east side of the road which caused both the grain trailer and the truck to roll over.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s office estimates the damage to the truck and trailer at $12,000.