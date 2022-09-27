SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after a semi-trailer caught fire in Sioux County Tuesday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officials received the report at 7:25 a.m. that the semi was located on Highway 60, one and one-half miles northeast of Alton.

The truck, a 1999 Freightliner semi-truck, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer, according to the release. The driver, Larry Krogman, 77, of Ashton, was traveling north on the highway, and he indicated to officials he noted that the rear passenger side tires had started on fire.

The release specified that the fire likely started when the tire ruptured and became lodged within the other tires.

The Alton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and the trailer sustained $5,000 in damage. The release added that no one was injured during the incident.

Assisting the Alton Fire Department included the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange City Police Department, Alton Ambulance, Orange City Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.