Self-isolating impacts on mental health

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (ABC News) – The job status for many Americans is up in the air right now. With so much of regular life in chaos, mental health is top of mind for medical experts.

Baylei Schmit is doing what many others are right now, self-isolating at home.

“I’m kind of a home-body anyways. So I’ve been like, well, this is going to be great. But it is a lot to stay inside all the time,” Schmit said.

Schmit is working from home and trying to stay busy.

Thedacare mental health clinician Catherine Langdon said keeping connected while being socially distant is key for good mental health, so Schmit is right on track.

Langdon said people are worried they’ll contract COVID-19, but they’re also afraid for another reason.

“More than that, I think fear of uncertainty and the unknown. How long is this gonna last for? How long is my life gonna be different? In what ways is my life gonna be different? And losing our sense of normalcy and our structure,” Langdon said.

Langdon says losing structure can have lasting impacts on mental health.

“After this is all over, that’s when we’re going to see the rise in mental health. Because people are no longer in survival mode, and they’re actually thinking about and feeling what they have been repressing during this time when you weren’t able to deal with it,” Langdon said.

So even if you’re stuck at home like Schmit, Langdon says keep busy and stay in touch with loved ones.

“The best thing that we can do for that is to create structure for ourselves,” Langdon said. “So even if we’re more restricted, and can’t go out to all the places we’d like to go, moving around within your house, contacting friends and family via phone, or Facetime, or video chat.”

Langdon said people may seek mental health treatment for depression, anxiety, trauma or adjustment disorders when the pandemic is over.