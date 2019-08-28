Security concerns ahead of virtual caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — There are new security concerns ahead of Iowa’s Democratic Caucus scheduled for February.

A cybersecurity test reportedly showed the Iowa Virtual Caucus system could be hacked.



“When it comes to security the Iowa Democratic Party wants to be sealed tight. Whether it is sensitive paperwork or information on the world wide web,” said Troy Price the executive director of the Iowa Democratic Party. “We take cybersecurity seriously, we always have.”

Price did not want to say too much about DNC experts hacking into a conference call involving the Iowa Democratic Party.

But according to Bloomberg, the test happened Thursday during a closed-door meeting of the DNC rules and bylaws committee and the Iowa and Nevada Democratic Parties.

The expert hackers broke into their phone call.

Showing there is a weakness with the phone system that may be used in the virtual caucus which led to fears about the integrity of virtual caucusing.

Price said, “Cybersecurity is a very important piece of this and we knew that going into it.”

Price says concerns over the security of virtual caucusing are premature but admits there may be issues that need to be addressed.

“Right now we are still talking to the DNC. They are evaluating our plan we are considering those conversations. I look forward to resolving this soon in a positive way,” mentioned Price.

With caucus time five months away, he says there is plenty of time to seal and fortify any online weaknesses.

“We have been working on this and working with our vendors on this process to make sure our process is secure,” Price added.

Caucuses are usually held in person.

But with next year’s virtual caucus, any Iowa Democrat will be able to caucus virtually at specific times for six days leading up to February 3.