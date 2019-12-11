Secondhand and thrift items becoming popular for holiday season

(CNN) – Used and old gifts are new again!

According to two surveys this holiday season, consumers are more interested in buying and receiving sustainable gifts and that’s translating to huge sales of secondhand and thrifted items.

Gifting used goods.

What was once a no-no, appears to be growing into a holiday trend with younger shoppers jumping into the re-sale and thrifting scene.

“The competition is kinda fierce now because you’re in the thrift stores and you’re seeing so many other people,” said Karen Charles, thrift store shopper.

According to a new report from Accenture, 48%of those surveyed said they were willing to give second-hand apparel as gifts and 56% said they would welcome such gifts for themselves.

“[I] go frequently and see what’s new, what’s come in because things that are really good, don’t stay long,” said Gay Henry, thrift store shopper.

A new report by online consignment store, Thredup, projects the secondhand market to grow to $51 billion by 2023, as more people look to reduce their carbon footprint in the age of disposable fast fashion.

Meanwhile, a report by Accenture found that sustainability was high on consumer’s minds this holiday shopping season.

With half planning to choose delivery options with a lower environmental impact and it’s not just the environment.

The Thredup report found people are ditching retail and hunting treasures at thrift stores, citing these reasons: the uniqueness, the value, and the fun of the treasure hunt.

“What I love about thrifting is the thrill of it. The challenge in finding something unique that everybody else isn’t going to wear,” said Neshanta Davis, thrift store shopper.