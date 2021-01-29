Second virus case confirmed at Iowa Capitol amid mask debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An announcement of a second positive case of coronavirus at the Iowa Capitol on Thursday again raised the issue of safety in the building.

Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson says a person associated with the House tested positive on Wednesday. It is the second positive coronavirus test in the building since lawmakers convened more than two weeks ago.

Democrats have complained daily that Republican leaders refuse to initiate a mask mandate in the building.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says leaders have done what is needed to ensure a safe work environment.