Second Annual Siouxland Big Give date announced

Local nonprofits are coming together to plan for a day of giving that helps support causes all over Siouxland.

The second annual Siouxland Big Give was announced Thursday, a day to encourage area residents to support their favorite local charities.

Although this is only the second year of the Big Give, last year raised more than $100,000 for more than 100 organizations.

“You know what people sometimes don’t get asked to give to the organizations so this is one opportunity for us to ask for everyone for individuals to give to the Siouxland Big Give,” Rebecca Krohn, the Executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation said.

The Siouxland Big Give is schedule for October First. Those who want to donate are encouraged to visit siouxlandbiggive.org.