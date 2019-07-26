Seatbelts may be added to Iowa school buses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – School buses in Iowa may soon be required to have seatbelts. That’s the idea the Iowa board of education is pitching.

A new rule would require lap and shoulder belts be installed in all new school buses sold here in Iowa.

The board of education started talking about this in the past two years. They then took their recommendation to the state school board which approved it.

From there, the recommendation went to the state legislature and will now get final approval from the state school board next week. A number of school districts throughout the state are already hopping on board.

“It’s actually been very positive. I’ve been very happy about the response we’ve been getting. We currently have 17 or 18 school districts in the state that have already made this move on their own, and they are ordering their new buses with lap-shoulder belts and in discussions with them and then the discussions branch out to the rest of the state it’s been very positive,” The school business operations Max Christensen said.

Christensen is hopeful this new rule will go into effect in mid-October of this year. He says it’ll be up to each individual school district on whether or not to enforce that students wear the new seat belts.