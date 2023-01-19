SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new version of its proposed social studies standards.

The changes come after two well-attended meetings where dozens of people, including educators, parents and state leaders shared their opinions on the proposed changes.

The latest version of the plan includes some wording and formatting changes along with some new standards. For instance, a world geography section has been added for 9th through 12th graders.

The department will outline the changes at the next public meeting, which is on February 10th in Rapid City.