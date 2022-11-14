PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges.

Bud May

37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

He’s charged with second-degree rape, which involves threats or force.

May was one of four candidates in District 27. He received more than 2,000 votes but did not win the race.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News both on air and online for more details as they become available.