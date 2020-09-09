SD father fatally attacked with hammer, 2 others injured

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man is accused of using a hammer to kill a father who was asleep with his young children and seriously injured two others in a Rapid City home.

Relatives say the victim, 39-year-old Rich Montanez, was letting the man, who was the friend of a friend, stay at his house because he was homeless.

Twenty-eight-year-old Allac “AJ” Dismounts Thrice is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the Sep. 3 attack.

Family members say Montanez was a single father of three children, 3- and 7-year-old boys and a 6-year-old daughter.

Two women in the home, Montanez’s roommate and the roommate’s friend, were also attacked and are hospitalized in intensive care. 

