SD Education Secretary visits Siouxland school

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Valley High School had a first-time visitor tour parts of their school district.

South Dakota Secretary of Education Dr. Ben Jones visited Dakota Valley High School’s career and technical education classes.

Dr. Jones spoke with administration and students about civics education, closing the achievement gap for students and special education funding.

Dr. Jones said he wanted to see how the school runs first hand.

“I know that teachers and principals are working on a lot of these issues every day. And I think it’s important for me to kind of see all the different flavors of how they’re working to solve those problems and teach their kids,” Jones said.

In between touring the facility, he spoke with students from each school in short sessions, answering questions and advising them on their future plans.

Jensyn Younger, a Dakota Valley High School student, said this was an opportunity for her to learn how governing works.

“It was really interesting to ask questions. We got to talk about tribal education and kind of what’s being done in Pierre to promote higher education for all of South Dakota students. So, that was definitely awesome,” said Younger.

Dr. Ben Jones is currently touring dozens of school districts in South Dakota and this is his twenty-first stop since he took office in January.