SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has been getting involved in a new challenge by helping people keep themselves and their belongings safe.

Over the past couple of weeks, the department has been releasing posts about the “9 p.m. routine.”

They stated the routine involves taking extra precautions to make sure everything is locked up in your vehicle or home.

“You can also just set your smartphone or an alarm that you have around your residence, just set that for a time every night at the same time so that you remember at that time to go through and do your checks of removing your valuables, locking everything up tight and turning on those exterior lights and alarms,” Sioux City Police Officer Valerie Rose said.

the 9 p.m. routine was created around 2017 in Florida and has become a national initiative.