SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a brief taste of fall to open the workweek with highs only into the 70s, summer will quickly return with an inbound heatwave arriving for the weekend with highs into the low/mid and upper 90s and heat indices potentially into the triple digits.

While temperatures don’t look to be at record breaking levels, a few days could be close. regardless of we break any records, this will be dangerous heat stretching through next week.

As this heatwave hits, it’s crucial to protect yourself and help protect those most vulnerable in the community, such as: children and older adults; those with disabilities and chronic illnesses; pregnant people; and first responders, athletes, and outdoor workers.

One of the most important things you can do is stay hydrated. Drink more water than you normally would and don’t just wait until you’re thirsty. You should also avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks which can actually dehydrate you, as well as very cold drinks which could cause cramps.

Try to stick with mostly water, but you may want to have a sports drink on hand too to replace salt and minerals lost through sweating. Also be sure to keep pets hydrated by providing plenty of fresh water in a cool area for them.

However, if you are on a limited water or salt diet, you should consult your doctor ahead of time about increasing your intake of either during a heatwave.

What you wear during a heatwave is also extremely important. You should clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. Hats are also a good choice to stay cool, but you’ll want to make sure it’s lightweight and breathable. Best choices would be a wide-brimmed sun/UV protection hat, bucket hat, visor, or lightweight ballcap. Heavier, less-breathable hats trap heat and can cause you to overheat.

Now that you’re properly dressed for the heat and drinking of plenty of water, it’s time to head outside.

When out in excessive heat, try to avoid the direct sun as much as possible and keep kids out of the direct sunlight. Also plan to pace your activity and try to avoid prolonged or extreme exertion by cutting down on outdoor exercise during the hottest times of the day. If possible, move outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours, outside of times when heat is at its peak. And if you are spending time outside, be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade and/or air conditioning. You should also be applying SPF 15+ sunscreen and re-applying it frequently to avoid sunburn which can impact your ability to cool down and cause dehydration.

If you are in a high-risk group for heat-related illness you should limit time outside during the hottest parts of the day. It’s also important to make sure a trusted friend or family member has a spare key to your home to be able to check on you and/or get or provide assistance to you should you need it.

It’s also extremely important to not leave anyone (children, disabled adults, older adults, pets, etc.) in the car for any amount of time. Last year there were 33 child hot car deaths and so far in 2023, there have been 16 deaths, and on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die as a result of being left in a hot car.

The temperature inside a car rises rapidly, even with the windows down. In just 10 minutes with an air temperature of 90°, the interior of a car can reach 109° and at 95° a car can reach 114° within that same time period. Make sure to always check your backseat of your car before locking your doors. You could even put something you know you’ll need in the back seat so you will have to get into the back of your car, this could be a phone, purse, ID badge, or even your shoe. This is especially helpful if you’re not used to having someone else in the car with you, such as your child.

Finally, you should know the signs of heat illnesses, from heat cramps to heat stroke so you are able to recognize them and take action if needed.