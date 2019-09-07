School officials go over their safety game plan for Friday night lights

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – With a contact sport like football, injuries are just apart of the game. But for those in the stands cheering their boys on, they shouldn’t have to worry about getting hurt.

School Resource Officer, Tim Hanson says, “It can happen anytime and anywhere so you always have to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.”

Those words all too true for a small-town Alabama community, when an active shooter began taking aim at fans during a high school football game just last week.

Student Services Director, Rebecca Eckhardt says, “Anytime there are shootings it always reinforces why we practice and always be on best alert.”



At South Sioux City football games, while the men in stripes keep the players in check, at least two boys in blue guard the rest of the grounds.

Eckhardt says, “We have two of our school resource officers on site for the entire event just keeping eyes on in case we should need anything. We also have all our 5 high school administrators and they take different spots around the football field. Again, just doing proactive supervision.”



Hanson says, “Officer presence, that’s the main deterrent. Also being a school resource officer we’re in the schools during the day and so we’re aware if there are situations going on between fellow students.”



School Resource Officer, Chad Cleveland says, “They become part of your family and like children for lack of a better word, and once you build those bonds it helps with the safety aspect of things because when they’re out and about and see things, they come to tell us about it.”



The school also only allows one point of entry during game days…

Eckhardt says, “Just is easier to man and regulate who’s coming in and who’s coming out.”

And practice active shooter drills annually with students, so they’re prepared with what to do in case of an emergency.

Cleveland says, “The football part of the situation is the evacuation. So if kids hear the evacuation part of that protocol they know what they should do.”



“But safety is the number one concern like it always is with the south Sioux city School district and we want to keep out staff and students safe,” says Hanson.



Making being protective, rather than reactive, the game plan of the Cardinals school administration.