CASTALIA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a school bus carrying two students and a driver has collided with a train near Castalia.

Television station KCRG reports that the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a Postville school bus and train crashed.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the two students were checked out by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for observation.

KCRG said the driver was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment.

The medical conditions of the driver and students were not immediately released.