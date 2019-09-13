Scenic Park bracing for possible flooding

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s been a rough year for riverside communities. It seems like as soon as folks are able to clean up, another round of possible flooding comes their way.

The South Sioux City Scenic Park is now battling rising river water for the third time this year.

Gene Maffit with the South Sioux City Parks who is now taking preventative measures to prepare for the prediction of a river crest to take place on Wednesday.

The river is expected to crest at 26.5 feet.

“Our hosts are notifying the campers in here that we are trying to hold back what we can, but you know if we can’t hold it back then we will evacuate the lower side the Eastside of the campground will be evacuated,” Maffit said.

He has 135 campsites on his ground. He said it’s been a busy season but battling the river levels has now become a routine this year.

Right now the preventative berm is only on the west side of the camp group. He plans to keep an eye on the rising water as we head into the weekend.