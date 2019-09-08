LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Normally, Siouxland’s Scarecrow Farm is all about the pumpkins, but not this weekend.
For the first time ever, Scarecrow Farm held a Sunflower Fest to get folks to the patch a little early. They planted a few acres of sunflowers for you and the family to pick while the pumpkins finish growing. It’s a great way to make some memories.
“We hope that they come with their family and have a good time and make some memories, take a bunch of pictures and just have a great time,” said Todd Schumansky the co-owner of Scarecrow Farm.
The festival continues Sunday with more live music, food and hopefully some better weather.
Latest Stories
- Mark Sanford announces he will challenge President Trump in 2020 GOP primary
- Flood puts big staffing strain on Nebraska emergency agency
- In New Hampshire, Biden lacks enthusiasm to match front-runner status
- Silence, devastation mark Bahamas town; but some are staying
- Scarecrow Farm holds first Sunflower Fest