Scarecrow Farm holds first Sunflower Fest

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Normally, Siouxland’s Scarecrow Farm is all about the pumpkins, but not this weekend.

For the first time ever, Scarecrow Farm held a Sunflower Fest to get folks to the patch a little early. They planted a few acres of sunflowers for you and the family to pick while the pumpkins finish growing. It’s a great way to make some memories.

“We hope that they come with their family and have a good time and make some memories, take a bunch of pictures and just have a great time,” said Todd Schumansky the co-owner of Scarecrow Farm.

The festival continues Sunday with more live music, food and hopefully some better weather.

