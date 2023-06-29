SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For siouxland musicians, performing at saturday in the park is a major milestone. And for one band, this year’s performance signifies a return not only to the festival. Alt rock band winter wayfarer is returning to the music scene in a big way.

“I think the thing i’m most excited about also most terrified for because we have played a lot in the last few years for more reasons than just covid itself,” Collin Hop, leader of Winter Wayfarer, said.

After a hiatus and then playing for small crowds, Winter Wayfarer is taking the Main Stage at this year’s Saturday in the Park. They’ve performed at the festival before, in 2019 on the Abe Stage.

“So there were there a lot of people even for I think we played probably around 115 or something like that,” Hop said. “Our set started so it’s like there’s still a lot of there’s still a lot of people supporting music that is not maybe more so catered to the perceived popular music thing. You know? So that’s exciting.”

Winter Wayfarer began as solo project in 2016, before growing to the five member band it is now. Four out of the five band members are from Siouxland, with the fifth from Council Bluffs. But while they may not all be from Siouxland, the members all wear multiple hats.

“I write everything and arrange basically everything. Marty, who plays keys, also plays violin and also does vocal stuff. Elden, he was going to grad school for voice and stuff like that. He plays guitar though in the band and also plays cello. And then Jake plays drums. I’m a drummer first, and then Ryan plays bass and also sings but there’s kind of just this wild mix of things. “

For fans of Winter Wayfarer, Hop says to expect some new tunes they’ve been working on.

“We’re excited to be able to play a lot of new stuff for a lot of friends and and for something that feels like a tradition and basically our hometown in our home area. So it’ll be it’ll be fun and it’ll be rewarding.”

Winter Wayfarer is Saturday in the Park’s opening act, taking the main stage at noon.