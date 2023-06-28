SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Should you bring a water bottle with you to Saturday in the Park? Absolutely. In fact, the festival will be featuring water bottle-filling stations to reduce plastic waste. But, what items should you leave at home? While many are excited to attend Saturday in the Park, there are certain restrictions on what can and can’t be brought.

If you plan on being at Grandview Park from the start of the festival at 12 p.m. through 10:30 p.m., then you may find yourself wanting to bring a cooler filled with snacks and drinks. However, these will not be allowed in the park.

If you’re looking to bring just a few essentials, you’re going to want to bring a clear bag to store them in. Backpacks, purses, and satchels must be see-through, otherwise, they are not allowed.

Lawn chairs, blankets, and umbrellas will be allowed during the event. However, they should not prohibit those around you from seeing the stage.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed. Smoking is prohibited in the Main Stage Bowl area, and guests are encouraged to refrain from smoking elsewhere.

While your dog may be a fan of the performers, pets are not allowed at the festival as well.

