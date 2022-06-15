SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Grandview Park Bandshell acts as the main stage for Saturday in the Park. But, in this week’s Story from the Park, we take a look at the rise of the festival’s second stage, also known as the Abe Stage.

For 14 years, Saturday in the Park’s Abe Stage has been a part of both the festival and part of Brandon Stowe’s life.

“I’ve always been a part of it even before that because I like to come up and enjoy it. I’ve always been big into music, and my birthday is actually July 2nd, so sometimes it falls on the festival,” Abe Stage Co-Chair Brandon Stowe said.

Now the Abe Stage Co-Chair, Stowe remembers what it was like to work Saturday in the Park in his first year.

“It’s crazy, it was a lot of learning curves, but it was awesome. It was a great learning experience,” Stowe said.

Nothing would prepare Stowe and his fellow volunteers for the abe stage’s eventual success.

“We had a really big turnout for Sir Mix-a-Lot [in 2016]. And we had a regional DJ from Des Moines actually close out the show that year. And usually, we’re supposed to be done at the Abe Stage when the fireworks start going off at the end of the show, that didn’t happen,” Stowe said.

Stowe calls this the turning point for the second stage.

“The guy kept playing, finally we heard on the radio’s ‘the Abe stage is still going’ and the fireworks just stopped. We went from a smaller stage to like, just the same amount of attraction as the main stage.”

