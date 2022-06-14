SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is right around the corner and the full list of performers has been rolled out.

Saturday in the Park has been an annual tradition in Sioux City for decades and brings both top-selling and local artists to the Grandview Park Municipal Bandshell to perform.

The festival falls on the Saturday closest to the 4 of July and this year the event will take place on July 2 with the following performers:

Main Stage:

Artificial Stars

The Avett Brothers

Buddy Guy

Daisy the great

Doc Robinson

Elle King

Servant Shop

Abe Stage:

C-Note / MIL Music – 12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Fall of Kings – 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Johnny Marz – 3 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

RenO – 3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Impulsive – 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Ghetto Socks + Jeff Spec + Chaix – 6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Black Pistol Fire – 7:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Fetty Wap – 9:15 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

The $ound In$urgent – 10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

For the latest on this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival, visit its website, follow the Saturday in the Park Twitter or Facebook, or call the festival office at 712-277-2575.