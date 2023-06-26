SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This is no ordinary gig for one Saturday in the Park artist. It’s a trip back home.

Country music singer and songwriter Dane Louis said his love for music started when he was a high school student at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“Just a couple buddies from high school and did the whole down-home thing, everybody started playing around town to town and it evolved into playing in a hard rock group and then wound up doing a country band,” said Louis.

His band members have changed over the years, but he’s bringing a couple of other local artists back with him for Saturday in the Park.

“Two of the band members are from Sioux City as well, Ben Miller and Brian Burns. Drummer and bass respectively,” Louis said.

Louis performed at the Abe Stage back in 2021.

“The Abe Stage is awesome. We had the pleasure, the first year we did the Abe Stage, was actually the first year they had the full production stage, so that was super rad,” said Lous.

After watching other artists take the Main Stage over the years, Louis is excited for his turn to deliver his best for the home crowd.

“We’re always excited to come back home and we’ll always continue to come back home as long as we can,” Louis said. “As long as we’re still playing music, we’ll always be back home and make Sioxu City a stop and so we’re really excited the city still loves us and still is willing to listen to the music and put up with dirty old plow boys every now and then.

Dane Louis will be performing on the Main Stage at 3 p.m.