SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sandy Irwin formed her band Sand in 2021.

“I work at a restaurant in downtown Omaha, and so we kind of calmed down there,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot to do all the time, so I had more time to work on music.”

She’s from Kearney, Nebraska. All her band mates are from Omaha or Lincoln. Saturday in the Park features a variety of music genres, so she says it’s the perfect opportunity for her band to give Siouxlanders a bit of everything.

“I have songs that are influenced by The Doors. I have songs that are influenced by the Grateful Dead,” she said. “I really love Jimi Hendrix. I love Janis Joplan.”

Along with her taste in music, her inspiration for her songs has no limits.

“I get things from things that have happened to me. I get inspired by other art, other songs, movies,” she said.

She said she can’t wait to bring her band all the way to Sioux City

“We’re just super excited and excited to meet everybody,” she said.

You can catch Sand on the main stage at 1:00 PM.