SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The artists behind Banana Cramps started making music online, but they say there’s nothing better than performing for a live crowd.

“About two years, we’ve been at it,” band member Wyatt Hoefer said. “We’ve been playing shows now. This will be our second year out playing shows. We were doing stuff on YouTube before. That was kind of the primary goal, and then we started playing live and we didn’t want to stop.”

Band member Luke Hoefer says he’s excited to show Siouxlanders a unique variety of music.

“Prior to I’d say this band, we’ve all been in different bands, different projects, all from like different backgrounds,” Luke Hoefer said. “A couple of us like have a large like heavy metal background. And maybe some of us have more like an emo kind of folk-punk background and so it kind of came together and i think we kind of made something fairly like eclectic. I think there’s something for everyone in the mix.

And they say Saturday in the Park is the perfect opportunity to reach a massive audience without the barrier of admission prices holding people back.

“I love that it’s free,” Luke Hoefer said. “I think that’s a big thing is that there’s a free show that everyone can go to and kind of come together as a community. I bet it’s very good to see like locals up on there as well.”

You can catch Banana Cramps on the Abe stage at 2:00 pm on Saturday.