SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Staff with Saturday in the Park told KCAU 9 on Tuesday they want to make sure attendees make the most of their festival experience.

During a press conference behind the bandshell today, Dave Bernstein and members of the Saturday in the Park committee spoke about artists performing this year at both the Main and Abe Stage.

Bernstein also announced that this is the first time in a few years that there will be no ongoing construction at Grandview Park during Saturday in the Park. That means festival goers will be able to utilize the hill underneath the newly constructed water tower once again.

Bernstein also made sure to remind folks attending the festival to stay hydrated.

“We do remind people to make sure that they hydrate. That is the single biggest thing that we run into with crowds here is that people don’t hydrate and we run into issues then with people getting dehydrated. Especially like early evening when it starts to cool down, it seems like it catches up with people,” Bernstein explained.

Bernstein says they’ve equipped the park with water refilling stations free of charge.

Organizers with Saturday in the Park are in need of volunteers. There was a volunteer workshop meeting Tuesday night. People could sign up for times and positions can help out on the day of the music festival.