SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the premier festivals in the Midwest, Saturday in the Park once again took over Grandview Park.

KCAU 9 Anchor Jason Takhtadjian had the honor of helping announce the first band of the day, Winter Wayferer, to kick things off at Grandview Park. Music fans of all genres slowly gathered to find A place to relax and enjoy a full day of fun and music.

KCAU 9 spoke with one attendee who has been coming back every year since the first Saturday in the Park.

“Well it’s a good environment for the family, it’s good free music. I mean it’s just a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon and Saturday night,” said Chad Comer of Sioux City.

And if you want to get up and walk around, there are plenty of things that families could do at the KCAU9 Kids’ Zone or at the Arts Alley.