SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A musician born and raised here in Sioux City is making a return to Saturday in the Park for a third year. But this time Solo.

“I started writing music when I was really young, my first time recording though, I think I was 14 years old.”

Fast-forward to now, nearly a decade later, the rapper Gifo is set to take the stage at Saturday in the Park, performing at one of the biggest concerts his hometown has ever seen.

“I love being from Sioux City, there’s quite a few musicians in town that have the drive and have the skill so it’s going to be very special sharing it with them,” Gifo said.

Gifo has performed at SITP alongside fellow artists, like Psychedelic Sidekick. But this is his first year his name alone is appearing on the festival schedule. It’s an accomplishment he calls humbling, yet rewarding.

“It feels like a right of passage in a way, it’s definitely one of those goals that feels good to be recognized by your hometown, have them want you to be there in a sense.”

Inspired by the guitarist Santana, Gifo says he has a large rock influence. But when it comes to writing songs, he draws from his own life.

“I try to write mostly about personal experiences, whether it’s from a past or things that I’m looking forward to or things that are happening now,” Gifo said. “I have a song that I wrote for my son who was diagnosed with autism at two years old, so I have a song called all the time that I wrote for him.”

Whether it’s talking about a family member or overcoming his past, this Sioux City artist is adding uniqueness to this year’s lineup.

“I feel like I’m bringing something kind of different to the table. You know there’s obviously a lot of different types of hip hop but i think it’s cool,” Gifo said. “I’m just really excited to share stuff with people who maybe never heard of me and kind of open them up to other types of music or things they may willing to listen to.”

You can watch Gifo perform at 3 pm on the Abe Stage. Click here for the Abe Stage’s full schedule, and click here for the Main Stage schedule.