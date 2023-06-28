SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is offering bus transit to and from Saturday in the Park once again this year.

Taking place Saturday, July 1, the city will have a bus taking people from the Tyson Events Center parking lot to the music festival at Grandview Park. The service will run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. People are asked to park at the Tyson Events Center / Long Lines Family Recreation Center or the River’s Landing Parking Ramp at 5th and Douglas.

The city is offering the bus service as parking around Grandview Park is limited and traffic can be significantly congested for several blocks around the park.

Fares for using the city’s bus service can be seen below.

One-way trip cost Round trip cost Adult $1.80 $3.60 Student $1.55 $3.10 Senior citizen & disabled $0.90 $1.80 Children under five Free with adult Free with adult

The special bus route is commonly provided by the city, and this year, riders can use the new daily pass to also attend Saturday in the Park. The transit service introduced the daily pass in June, allowing for multiple trips in a single day on fixed route services. The daily pass is priced to fall between the cost of two or three single rides.

The city recommends that those who plan to use the transit service buy their return tokens in advance. Bus drivers accept cash but do not make change. Tokens will be available at the Tyson Events Center.