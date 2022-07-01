SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of people will be making their way to Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park this weekend. One thing guests may be wondering, however, is what the parking situation will be like.

The City of Sioux City will once again be providing shuttles to and from the park that will be departing from the Tyson Event Center parking lot.

Parking near the park may be limited, so guests can catch a ride on the shuttle for a couple of bucks starting at 11 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

“And that really is a great way, we have thousands and thousands of people ride the shuttles and the City of Sioux City, Mike Collett and everybody do a great job of making sure that runs smoothly so then people aren’t waiting very long to get on a bus. It really is a smooth operation,” said Dave Bernstein.

An important note, you must purchase a ride token in advance as drivers will not make change while on the route.