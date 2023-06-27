SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With ‘Saturday in the Park’ quickly approaching the people behind the scenes are putting in the last-minute preparations that make the festival happen.

Roughly 6 years ago, Ben Bernstein’s brother asked him a question that would change his life.

“My brother David needed someone to fill the role and he looked at me and said you know how to do this stuff, and I said uh sure. and then I became the production manager,” said Ben Bernstein, production manager for ‘Saturday in the Park’.

It wasn’t until Ben started working that he found out there was more to the job than meets the eye.

“I don’t think I knew what I was getting into, really. There’s a lot that goes on here you know, I may have a background in music production and sound and recording, but I basically coordinate anything that happens with that stage, the music, the lights, the sound, the actual structure you see being built in the background,” said Bernstein.

Despite the hardships of the job, Ben loves returning year after year to provide Siouxlanders with a good time.

“It’s a community event, it’s literally a family event given that my brother and a couple people started this so long ago. And I’m from here, I’m from Sioux City, my family is still here and we come back every summer, so it’s kinda just become this thing that I do,” said Bernstein.

And being a part of a big event like ‘Saturday in the Park’ also gave Ben opportunities he thought were unlikely to happen.

“In 2019 when Flo Rida was on stage and his bodyguard handed me a pair of scissors and told me to cut the black scrim or stage covering, so that flo could climb down the scaffold and get closer to the audience. and the only way i could figure to do it was to come down through the security pit and then cut my way up. and I got most of the way up and couldn’t get back on stage and he literally reached down and just like pulled me back up on stage,” said Bernstein.

And in spite of the workload being the same every year.

“There’s always stuff that’s different. The bands are always different, and the date of the festival and when’s the 4th of July, like how many days do we have to do,” said Bernstein.

‘Saturday in the Park’ is set to rock’n roll this Saturday and Ben says he’s excited for Earth, Wind and Fire to play this year and hopes Siouxlanders are as well.