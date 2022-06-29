SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park organizers held a presser on Wednesday going over the state of the festival.

The presser covered what should be expected once people arrive at the festival on Saturday.

Work on a new water tower at the park continues to be underway which means the grounds will be gated again allowing beer sales throughout the park.

“I think that’s worked out really, I think the patrons really like it because it provides a lot of freedom and I also think it provides for maybe a more controlled situation,” said Dave Bernstein.

The Abe Stage will be relocated to the east side of the park again this year.

Festival co-founder Dave Bernstein said that booking artists this year was a challenge due to increased demand from other venues.

“To get content in so they were all making offers as well so there’s just a glut of shows right now and it seems like almost everybody’s out this summer. I’ve heard of a couple of people who still aren’t out touring yet but very limited,” said Bernstein.

The festival will run from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with a fireworks show at the end of the night. More info on Saturday in the Park can be found here.