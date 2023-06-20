SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The clock is ticking ever closer to Saturday in the Park weekend, and the musical event has finally revealed the schedule for the Main Stage.

Saturday in the Park began revealing the musicians that would be performing at the event back in April when they announced the Main Stage would be headlined by Earth, Wind & Fire. It was also revealed that they would be joined by War and Treat, Samantha Fish, and Dane Louis.

Event Co-Founder Dave Bernstein said that having Earth, Wind & Fire headline the event has been a goal for years.

The full Main Stage schedule can be found below.

12:00 p.m. – Winter Wayfarer

1:00 p.m. – Sand

2:00 p.m. – Wilson King and the Snakecharmers

3:15 p.m. – Dane Louis

4:30 p.m. – Samantha Fish

6:30 p.m. – The War and Treaty

8:45 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire

The full-line up was revealed earlier this month alongside the full schedule for the Abe Stage.

There won’t just be music at the annual festival. The full list of food and art vendors for 2023 was recently announced. There is also the KCAU 9 Kid’s Zone which will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.

