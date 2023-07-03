SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KACU) — Another Saturday in the Park has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the work was completely wrapped up.

What takes days of planning and more than 100 people to set up was broken down in just a few hours to make way for Sunday’s Municipal Band Concert that was at 7:30 p.m.

Crews picked up trash, put away tables, and took down the Main Stage in order to “put the park back the way they found it.”

KCAU 9 spoke with volunteers to get their take on the clean-up process.

“The festival happens because the sponsors. The festival happens because of volunteers. All through the week of the park and up to the day of and the day after and it’s an honor to put this back to the way that we found it and the fact that Sioux City has this event which is a premium event in the Midwest,” said volunteer Mark Shecher.

In a few months, the process and the volunteers will start preparing for next year’s event.