SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park begins on Saturday, but some of the festivities kicked off Friday night.

Over at Vangarde Arts a pre-party was held where attendees were able to get an early preview of Main Stage performer Doc Robinson.

The Director at Vangarde Arts said that sometimes getting these shows ready to go is difficult.

“We’ve done a kick-off party like I said probably for at least 20 years, not every year we don’t do it because it don’t always work out cause of all the bookings. Everything you do is all about timing, whether it works for them or not,” said Brant Stockton.

Local Sioux City band Ultra Violet Fever took the stage before Robinson. They were apart of the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park last year.