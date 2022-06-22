SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City has an assortment of musicians trying to make a name for themselves and one artist has been given the chance to perform at Saturday in the Park this year.

Richard “Radio” Miller has been producing music for nearly five years.

“It all started with a performance I did for D.A.D.” Radio said. “And I, at the time, I was just starting out, so I didn’t have a lot of music. So I called a really good friend of mine, which is by the name of C Note. He was huge with coming through being able to show up and perform, you know, with me on stage.”

Radio’s performance impressed the Abe Stage chairperson, and last month, he learned he would perform at Saturday in the Park for the first time.

“It was huge. It was huge. I was so excited to be able to do that because I wanted to get to a place to where I can showcase what I can do to the masses of people,” Radio said.

Hours of planning have gone into his set, including bringing a local rapper with him to perform.

“I have a lot of surprises for Saturday in the Park. One of which that I have mentioned is RYA DON,” Radio said. “She’s a Native female rapper and she is absolutely amazing at what she does.”

And Radio knows how valuable it can be to have a large platform for local musicians.

“Saturday in the Park has been one of the staples for the local music industry. A lot of us look forward to, who is going to be on the stage this year, who’s going to have the opportunity to be able to showcase their music.”

Radio is set to perform July 2 at 12:30 p.m. on the Abe Stage this year.

For the full list of performers on the Main and Abe stages, click here.