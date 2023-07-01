SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ahead of Saturday in the Park, there are a few things attendees should keep in mind so that everyone can enjoy the music festival.

Weapons are not allowed at Grandview Park. This includes knives and firearms. Pets should also be left at home. While it might be tempting to bring a cooler with snacks, extra water, and alcohol for a day of music, coolers won’t be allowed into the park. There are plenty of food vendors as well as alcohol to satisfy any cravings.

To ensure the safety of everyone attending this year’s SITP, law enforcement officers will be stationed around Grandview.

“I would park at the Tyson Events Center and take one of the city buses that will drop you off right in front, that way you don’t have to worry about parking. Parking is always an issue around Grandview Park during Saturday in the Park, it’s just safer if park at the Tyson Events Center and get bused to this event,” said Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

Bags and purses are allowed at Saturday in the Park, but unless they’re of the clear variety, they’ll be subject to searches.

“We’ll have police officers in uniform working security, we’ll also have members of the sheriff’s department directing traffic outside of the event,” said Sgt. Gill. “We just wanna make sure everybody is safe and everybody has a fun time here.”

24th and Mcdonald Streets will be closed near the park. The best parking is available at the Tyson Events Center, where shuttles will pick up festival goers.

Map of Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park 2023

We have more information about Saturday in the Park ahead of the event here.