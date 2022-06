SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will be spraying Grandview Park ahead of Saturday in the Park.

The city said in a release that it will spray the park for mosquitoes Friday evening. They will then spray again Saturday morning.

The city said they are spraying for Saturday in the Park on July 2. Top-selling and local artists will be performing at the park for the annual event. For the full list of performers, click here.