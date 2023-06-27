SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Grandview Park is going to be sprayed for mosquitos before Saturday in the Park.

In a release, the City of Sioux City said that they will be spraying for mosquitos Friday night and Saturday morning ahead of the Saturday in the Park music festival.

The first Saturday in the Park concert will begin on the Main Stage at noon, with shows following on both the Main Stage and Abe Stage.

This year features Earth, Wind & Fire as the Main Stage headliner and Armani White as the headliner for the Abe Stage.