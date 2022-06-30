SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Terrance Simien will be performing at Saturday in the Park on July 2 in a last-minute replacement for Daisy the Great.

Daisy the Great withdrew from the annual music festival after one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19.

Organizers said that Terrance Simien will take over Daisy the Great’s 3 p.m. performance on the Main Stage.

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, a two-time Grammy winner, has shared the stage with Robert Palmer, Stevie Wonder, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, Dr. John, the Meters, Alan Toussaint, Paul Simon, Dave Matthews Band and many more. The band’s music has been in TV commercials and in films, including “The Big Easy.”

Simien was born in 1965 into a family documented as one of the first Creole families to settle St. Landry Parish. He started touring professionally at the age of 18.